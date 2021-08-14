Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 730,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 908,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.