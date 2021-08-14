Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.
Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile
