Morgan Stanley Increases Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $62.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after buying an additional 1,746,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

