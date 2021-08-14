Morgan Stanley Has $14.53 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Dropbox worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dropbox by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

