Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.73 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

