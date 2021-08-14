Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 72.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.78. 778,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

