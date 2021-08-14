Monument Capital Management Cuts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,952.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,776,464. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 867,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.90. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

