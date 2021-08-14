Monument Capital Management Acquires New Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,113. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.