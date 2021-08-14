Monument Capital Management Acquires 3,606 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt comprises about 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 115,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 60.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,872.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

LEG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 400,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,975. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.