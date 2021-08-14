Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.23 EPS

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLUE stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $33.82. 110,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,062. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLUE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

