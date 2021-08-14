Monetha Market Capitalization Hits $11.08 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Monetha has a total market cap of $11.08 million and $742,885.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monetha has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.06 or 0.00887051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

