Monavale Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $587.01 or 0.01227244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $106,266.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00383575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,531 coins and its circulating supply is 8,415 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.