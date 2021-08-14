Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA opened at $389.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 330,400 shares of company stock worth $79,738,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

