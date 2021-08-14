MLP (ETR:MLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.85

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €7.85 ($9.24) and last traded at €7.42 ($8.73), with a volume of 54856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €7.60 ($8.94).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of MLP in a research note on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 176.80, a quick ratio of 175.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

