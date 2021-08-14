Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 387.5% in July

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIELY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $27.41 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

