Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $21.21. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 11,926 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

