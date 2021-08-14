Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.99) Per Share

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.99) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.94). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.23) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

MRTX opened at $140.17 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

