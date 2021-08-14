Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263,730 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ZIX were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 335.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ZIX by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 40.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIXI remained flat at $$7.29 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Zix Co. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

