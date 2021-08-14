Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 75,351 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 64,540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 630,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

