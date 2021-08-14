Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 3,791 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMND traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 2,150,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,817. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.09.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

