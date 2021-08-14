Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 3,233 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 936,202 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

