Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $1.69 Million in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of Momentive Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $22,929,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MNTV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.64. 224,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

