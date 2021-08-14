Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,468,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 52,106,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,853,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

