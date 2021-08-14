Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 369 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 178.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after buying an additional 367,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

