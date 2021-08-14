MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,988 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the second quarter worth $45,675,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the second quarter worth $37,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

