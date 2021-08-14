Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MALRF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

