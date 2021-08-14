Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.35

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.54 ($0.11). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.54 ($0.11), with a volume of 4,002,236 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.35. The firm has a market cap of £74.77 million and a P/E ratio of 42.70.

Get Minds and Machines Group alerts:

In other Minds and Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,863.86). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,270,000 shares of company stock worth $15,890,000.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Minds and Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds and Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.