Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 338,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 125.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 624,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.