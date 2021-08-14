Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 895.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 888,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

