Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 116.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASY opened at $198.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

