Millennium Management LLC Buys 53,280 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Acutus Medical worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $11,320,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

