MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.75 Million

Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $195.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.09 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $784.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.28 million to $799.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $809.63 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

