MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 178.9% in July

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMU stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 396,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

