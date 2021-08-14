Metro Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.80.

TSE MRU opened at C$63.87 on Friday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The company has a market cap of C$15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

