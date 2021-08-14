MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after buying an additional 1,137,113 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MET opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

