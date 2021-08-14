MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2,019.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre’s second-quarter results benefited from increasing commerce and fintech revenues. Further, strengthening online-to-offline offerings were tailwinds. Furthermore, growing adoption of MercadoPago and robust mobile-point-of-sale business contributed well to total payment volume growth. Improvement in the level of transaction per buyer aided its quarterly performance. Rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remained a positive for the company. Also, well-performing Mercado Fondo and Mercado Credito drove the results. Additionally, robust shipment growth via MercadoEnvios and rising penetration of managed networks remained tailwinds. It is to be noted that the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins.”

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,851.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,960.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,558.86. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cartica Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,550,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,946,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2,387.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

