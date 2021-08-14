Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 41.3% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $16,084.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.22 or 0.00419906 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003417 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.64 or 0.00955564 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

