Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $177.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.13.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 70,952 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

