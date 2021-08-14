Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) were up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26). Approximately 186,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 124,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Medica Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market cap of £211.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.31.

In other news, insider Stuart Quin acquired 19,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

