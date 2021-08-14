MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $25.13. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 4,116 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02).

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 261,061 shares of company stock worth $9,790,299 over the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after buying an additional 218,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -191.86.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.