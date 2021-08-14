McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Gap Down to $31.26

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $26.81. McAfee shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 19,102 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

