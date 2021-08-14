McAfee Corp. (MCFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

MCFE stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.62.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

