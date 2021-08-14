Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MAXN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 569,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,365. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $521.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

