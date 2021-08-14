Mattern Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.74. 603,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.