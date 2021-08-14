Mattern Wealth Management LLC Takes $803,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

