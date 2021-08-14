Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 241,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. 40,217,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,175,398. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

