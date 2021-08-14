Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.41 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 455,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 128,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.