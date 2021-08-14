Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.41 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,704. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51.

