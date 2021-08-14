Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $309.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

