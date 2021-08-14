Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

MRKR stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.26. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

